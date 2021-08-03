Rivergoers will throw anything into the emergency airboat as it passes by – even, sometimes, themselves.
The Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department serves an area of 95 square miles – approximately 25 miles in length – along the corridor of the river in Cherokee County. The department is equipped with a fleet of nine trucks, a pumper tanker, and two boats.
IRFD firefighter Garrett Tune, who is also lead pilot for the airboat, said every Saturday, there are generally two teams set up to deal with emergencies.
“[There’s an] airboat team for water rescues/medical calls, and the ground team for all other emergencies and to assist the airboat,” said Tune.
The IRFD airboat will travel up to Chewy Bridge while the Oaks Fire Department will come down and park at Riverside, and travel down to Arrowhead Resort.
The Grand River Dam Authority has its own airboat and Jon boat out every Saturday as well.
“Another mutual aiding department, Oaks, normally has their boat and team on the water near Arrowhead and covers the north end for water rescues and medical calls,” said Tune.
It’s no secret that time on water for rivergoers during floating season is eventful, and Tune said they see a lot while monitoring activity on the boat.
“The weirdest thing to happen to me while driving the airboat was having a grown man take his underwear off and throw it in the boat as we drove by,” said Tune.
IRFD firefighters said men and women always seem to want to throw items onto the airboat. Tune said it can be anything from alcohol to beaded necklaces.
“Also, we’ll have some people try climbing in the boat while we’re stationary, but doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
The boats are only deployed during the winter when necessary. Many water activities during the winter months consist of wildlife rescues for animal such as cattle and elk, with an occasional human getting into trouble.
IRVFD was formed in 1989 by river valley residents. There are 25 volunteers for the usual staff. They respond to close to 175 calls per year, and the most common type of call is the medical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.