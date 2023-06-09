The deadline to apply for the Sequoyah High School Drama Department's upcoming summer camp is Monday, June 12.
The SHS Drama Department will hold its “We’re Here to Steal the Show” summer session starting June 19. The weeklong summer camp is held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day and is open to students in grades first through fifth. The cost to attend is $50, a fee that includes all classes, costumes, lunch and a T-shirt.
The summer camp will culminate with a performance on June 23 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at The Place Where They Play gymnasium. This performance is free and open to the public.
For more information or to apply, contact Amanda Ray at amanda-ray@cherokee.org or 918-453-5156.
