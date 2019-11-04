SHS Drama wins awards for one-act play

The Sequoyah High School Drama Department will present the award-winning one-act play “Church & State” Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., in the new gym.
With this production, SHS Drama tied for first at OSSAA state competition, and after the judges’ final decision, the team placed second.
“This play has a major voice in a very tumultuous time in the American political atmosphere,” said Amanda Ray, SHS Drama. “I am incredibly proud that my students have the emotional and intellectual maturity to tackle a play about gun violence, religion, and politics. Not to mention their mature talent.”
The cast is Chance Chambers, Ally Chambers, Ryly Ziese and Liam McAlpin. Chance, Ally and Ryly won All State Actor Awards for “Church & State.”
The technical crew is: Wyatt Keys, Katie Hallum, Jakob Rogers and Jacob Cummings. Stage hands: Chloe Hooper, Wynter Jackson, Rhianna Sixkiller, Lili Jordan, Mason Bush, Jamie St. Pierre, Jewels Chuculate, Juliann Jumper, and Brooke Bighorse.
“I hope that anyone who comes to see our play realizes that theatre is such an amazing treasure as an extracurricular activity for high school students. It enhances emotional, and intellectual ability in young and still developing minds,” said Ray. “The students who excel in the areas of speech and drama at Sequoyah are the ones who go on to have amazing collegiate experiences and hold exemplary GPAs and work ethics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.