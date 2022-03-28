SHS Robotics team takes tops at State

A Sequoyah Schools’ Robotics Team won the Oklahoma 2021-22 VEX Robotics Tipping Point High School State Championship recently, and the coach says two of his groups have qualified for world competition.
Edward Culie said this was his first year as the coach to watch his class win the State Championship.
“We had one team, 2398D; they won it, and our 2398 team placed second, which qualified both of them for Worlds,” said Coach Eddie Culie.
The robotics class is divided up into two semesters wherein students are a part of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, and then the FIRST Robotics Competition.
“The REC is probably the one most people know about, the VEX and that’s the one we placed in State. The FRC is more of a type that is good for schools to get old businesses and other engineers involved in it. You can have outside help and adults can help the kids build stuff,” said Culie.
Culie said there is more to just constructing and building a robot in his class. Students spend time researching, drawing designs, cutting parts to lengths and more.
“I’ve got one student, before the season starts, he’s already put 40-60 hours in just researching robots. They do a lot of it on their own,” he said.
It typically takes about a week, or 10 hours, to create a basic robot.
“The ones that competed at State, I don’t know how many hours they got because they are constantly improving because every time we have a tournament, they’ll find something that will make the robot better or they’ll see that if they change this then it’ll make them a couple of seconds faster,” said Culie.
Students on the Robotics team have been competing since December 2021 and their coach said they’re still making modifications to their creations.
“We’re not fighting each [other’s robots]. We’re basically trying to outscore or keep things away from the other team,” said Culie.
The coach said robotics isn’t technically considered a sport, but the class has all of the same elements as a sport except for the physical side to it.
“There’s a ton of strategy, kids have to be dedicated and it’s just everything except for the physical side of it. It is a class because I do have some kids who come to class and never once will they compete or even go to a tournament,” said Culie.
The VEX Robotics World Championship is in May and will be hosted in Dallas, Texas.
