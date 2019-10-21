SHS Rotary Students of the Month

Rotary Club of Tahlequah Sequoyah High School October Students of the Month Athan Duncan, left, and Boniblu Choate, center, receive awards from Rotarian Erielle Stout.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah October Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School are Athan Duncan and Boniblu Choate.

