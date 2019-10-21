SHS Rotary Students of the Month

COLCORD [mdash] age 58. Cherokee Casino Hotel Guest Services. Died Friday, October 18th, 2019 in Colcord, OK. Services October 22nd, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 21st, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 74. Social Worker. Died Thursday, October 17th, 2019 in Park Hill, OK. Funeral services Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Park Hill Cemetery.
