SHS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced the Sequoyah High School Students of the Month for January and February. For January, they are Alexys Keys and Rylan Stalnaker, and for February, they are Brayden Haddock and Ryleigh Clinton. From left are Ryleigh and Rotary President Wayne Coldwell.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced the Sequoyah High School Students of the Month for January and February.

For January, they are Alexys Keys and Rylan Stalnaker, and for February, they are Brayden Haddock and Ryleigh Clinton.

