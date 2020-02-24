SHS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced the Sequoyah High School Students of the Month for January and February.
For January, they are Alexys Keys and Rylan Stalnaker, and for February, they are Brayden Haddock and Ryleigh Clinton.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 84. Seamstress. Died February 19th, 2020 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 24th, 2020 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Price Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BUNCH [mdash] age 71. Welder. Died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. No Services Planned.
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.