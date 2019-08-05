Sequoyah High School Student Wellness Action Team hosted a Fun Day with Student Council to show the importance of healthy eating, hydration, and physical activity.
Sequoyah SWAT provided free water to all students at Fun Day, while discussing the importance of drinking water over sugar-sweetened beverages. One can of soda contains 10 packets of sugar. Only six packets of sugar daily is recommended for optimal health. Adding fresh fruits or vegetables to water can add a refreshing flavor.
SWAT members also distributed cool watermelon and frozen grapes while promoting increased fruit and vegetable consumption. Less than half of all Cherokee County residents consume the recommended daily value of fruits.
Sequoyah SWAT members understand the importance of making physical activity fun. SWAT students promoted fun, physical activity opportunities at Fun Day that included stickball, volleyball, horseshoes, and rock wall climbing.
For more information about healthy living visit the Shape Your Future website at shapeyourfutureok.com, a program of Tobacco Endowment Trust Settlement. Sequoyah High School SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
