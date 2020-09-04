Sequoyah High School will move all classes to full-time virtual school days beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“Sequoyah has completed its orientation phase with all grade levels and has developed virtual lesson plans to ensure every student continues to have opportunities to learn and grow academically, especially with parental support,” said Sequoyah Schools Superintendent Corey Bunch in a Facebook post. “Our community continues in a ‘red zone,’ meaning that we are at high risk for community spread of COVID-19. Because it is safer for social distancing and distance learning at this time, these online lessons and activities will primarily be delivered and communicated virtually through Blackboard, along with offline assignments, and with remote support from teachers.”
All students are to work from home on Blackboard during school hours, 8 a.m.-3:25 p.m., for attendance requirements.
SHS will offer grab-and-go meals via drive-thru service 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Meals can be picked up at the SHS Cafeteria in the north parking lot; Cherokee National Peace Pavilion on Water Street and East Keetoowah Street; and Big-B South, 910 S. Second St. in Stilwell.
Breakfasts and lunches will be given at each pickup, so Monday will have Tuesday meals, and Wednesday will have Thursday and Friday meals. The meals can be picked up by the students or parents, and the bags will have instructions for safe storage.
ICTC students will still need to report to ICTC each day for their classes, as ICTC does not have a virtual option at this time, according to Bunch.
“Please stay safe. Wear a mask and social distance so we keep each other, and our Cherokee elders, safe from COVID,” he said. “There is nothing more important to Sequoyah Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families.”
For additional information, contact Natalie Cloud, principal, at 918-453-5400.
