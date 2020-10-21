The great-granddaughter of Principal Chief John Ross, Jennie Ross Cobb, is the featured artist in the Cherokee National History Museum's newest exhibit, which highlights her photography.
While photography today has become a popular hobby among people of all ages, when Cobb received her first camera at age 6, photography had just started being considered a recreational activity. She is considered the first Native American photographer, and many of her images came from a time just before Oklahoma statehood.
Krysten Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation, said much of Cobb's work as a photographer has historically been overlooked, and the tribe intended to spotlight her impact on today's generation, while also exhibiting the images as they would be seen in a modern gallery space. Most of the images she captured in the exhibit are believed to have been taken between 1896 and 1906.
"For most people, it just wasn't something they were looking for, and her photography does standout a bit from other photography at the time," said Moser. "This is a time when photography was just starting to becoming a hobby. Prior to that, it had only been used for portraits and none of her photography is portrait style."
Some of the images at the CN History Museum include a pair of Cherokee Female Seminary students and children outside of a carnival; a photograph of her nephew, Blake Ross, with a dead turkey slung over his shoulder outside of Hunter's Home; and a line of Cherokees enjoying slices of watermelon near Park Hill.
"It really is snapshots of time that we normally wouldn't see," said Moser.
Cobb was known to have used two cameras. One was a Bausch & Lomb, an old folding camera that wouldn't fit in a pocket like today's smartphones. Before the advent of film, Cobb developed glass negatives herself in one of the closets of Hunter's Home, where she lived for a time while she was growing up.
Around 20 of the images have been held in the archives of the Oklahoma Historical Society, which purchased Hunter's Home - formally known as the Murrell Home - in the 1940s.
"So since then, they've had had her camera, they have glass negatives, they have some of the originally developed images," said Moser. "So it really helps that they've been held in a repository just waiting for someone to discover them."
Not only did Cobb live at Hunter's Home, but later in life she was its curator, until her death in 1959. Many photos in which she captured the historic home helped enable an accurate restoration to its original architecture and furnishings.
"So she has a very, very strong connection there," said Moser. "Ninety percent of the images we have displayed are images that she took, but we have a couple of images of her, and one of them includes her in Hunter's Home as a curator."
Check it out
"Through the Lens: The Photographic Legacy of Jennie Ross Cobb" will run through March 2021. The Cherokee National History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.