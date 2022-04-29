Amanda Christine Moore is otherwise known as "Fetchgirl," and she describes herself as a “rogue” Uber driver who started her own business in Tahlequah.
Moore saw a need in the community for shuttle service, and this month, she is helping college kids get to the Tulsa International Airport or Northwest Arkansas National Airport so they can go home for the summer.
Moore is charging a subsidized flat rate to outbound college students, with no additional fee for additional passengers. She will even shuttle a stowaway friend back to Tahlequah who wanted to come to the airport just to say goodbye for free.
The deal is ongoing, and will run until May 11.
“I provide a safe ride and can keep in contact with their parents when I pick them up and arrive at the airport to ease their minds,” said Moore.
FetchGirl is a small local business that provides taxi rides, food and grocery delivery, airport shuttle, errand services and vacation rental cleanings to the underserved rural areas of Lake Tenkiller and Tahlequah.
While Moore lives along Lake Tenkiller, she primarily services Tahlequah.
“The need is tremendous for my services in these areas. My clients are always telling me how badly they have needed my taxi and delivery services. There are very limited services in Tahlequah and there are more people in need than there are services,” she said.
In Tahlequah, Moore doesn’t know of any other shuttle service that takes people to the airport.
“All the parents that have used this service will definitely tell you the same and how easy it was to hire me,” she said.
Jason Nichols, former Tahlequah mayor and instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, said it is difficult for small towns to address transportation infrastructure.
“While infrastructure very often has the best return on investment for public expenditures, it also usually has large up-front costs. The sticker shock can politically complicate efforts to spend large sums of money in places that lack people for the investments to serve,” said Nichols.
Politically, those who make spending decisions are reluctant to build infrastructure because local tax bases in sparsely populated areas aren’t sufficient to overcome initial costs. Moore believes private business owners can creatively overcome these kinds of challenges.
Many of her clients are elderly who need rides to their medical appointments. She also serves the night crowd needing rides after getting too tipsy to drive. The latter service may remind some of the former RATS – Rapid Area Transit System – started by current Ward 2 City Councilor Trae Ratliff many years ago.
Kelly McGivern lives in Oklahoma City, but frequently travels to Lake Tenkiller. She has gotten to know Moore and relies on her when she is in town.
“In the rural areas, we don’t have access to Ubers and taxis. It fills that need – not just for people who are out drinking, which can save lives, but also for those who are homebound,” said McGivern.
Matt Taylor is a disabled Tahlequah resident who uses FetchGirl because he is unable to drive. He found out about her on a Facebook group, and is now a frequent client.
“If I need a ride in town, she’ll come from the lake to take me around, even if I just need to go a mile down the road,” he said.
In the past, he has used KI BOIS Area Transit System, which is cheaper, but it isn’t always easy for him to coordinate his schedule around pickup times.
Moore has been driving since she was 19 years old, but she came up with this idea two years ago. She is also social media director for Cookson Community Crime Watch. Previously, she has worked as a certified nurse’s assistant and has done home health and worked in other capacities.
“I decided not to commute anymore, as I was working more than 100 hours per week. I decided to start my own business here, once I had seen that there was a clear need for these types of services right in my own community,” she said.
