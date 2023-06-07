Safety tips for automobile drivers

• Share the road. A motorcycle has the same privileges as any other vehicle on the road. Be courteous and give the motorcyclist a full lane of travel.

• Look out for motorcyclists on the highway, especially at intersections when a cyclist may be making a turn or changing lanes. Clearly signal intentions.

• Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. Obstructions that a driver may ignore or not notice can be deadly for a motorcyclist. Anticipate their possible evasive actions.

• Allow plenty of space. Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take evasive actions.

Safety tips for motorcyclists

• Make yourself visible. Choose protective gear that provides visibility and protection. This includes wearing bright colors.

• Allow space. Position your bike in the lane so that you can be seen. Allow additional space for emergency braking and room to maneuver. Avoid riding in a motorist’s blind spot. Make lane changes gradually and use appropriate signaling.

• Never share a lane beside a car. A driver may be unaware of your presence. Most drivers are looking for larger vehicles, not motorcycles.

• Clearly signal your intentions. Use turn signals before changing lanes and never weave between lanes.

• Wear protective gear such as a helmet, eye protection, body protection, gloves, and footwear.

• Complete a motorcycle rider education and training course. The overwhelming majority of motorcyclists have had no formal training. Get professional training on how to be a defensive driving motorcyclist.

Tags

Trending Video