Construction of sidewalks along Downing Avenue has begun as part of an effort to ensure pedestrians safety/accessibility.
According to the City of Tahlequah’s Facebook page, the construction started the week of May 1, and is a part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Pedestrian Improvement Plan.
Tahlequah officials said that to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, an update will be made to the signal equipment at the Downing and the Bypass. Downing will also receive sidewalks on both sides of the street, which will extend down to Bliss Avenue from Casey’s.
TJ Gerlach, an ODOT public information officer, said the Pedestrian Improvement Plan is a project to add pedestrian crossings at all four sides of the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway Highway 82. Gerlach said the project is under one contract, but ODOT will be adding the sidewalks east of U.S. 62, while the City of Tahlequah will be adding some west of the intersection.
“Basically, they funded their portion and we’ll build it with them,” said Gerlach.
The projected completion of the project is said to be July 28, 2023. Gerlach said the reason for the project is to help “improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, as well.”
Tahlequah officials said they do not anticipate there to be significant road closures during this process. While work is being done on the Downing Avenue sidewalks, the outer lanes may experience some type of closure. Gerlach said it will have a minimal impact on Tahlequah’s traffic, but an occasional closure may take place for a concrete pour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.