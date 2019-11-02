OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Chapter of Sierra Club has released the 2019 State Legislative Scorecard.
The document includes an annual "A to F" letter grade for all Oklahoma state legislators, as well as a summary of the entire session's overall impact on Oklahoma and its natural environment - especially water.
The scorecards are based on votes on bills chosen from among Sierra Club's priority issues and taken together provide a composite representation of each legislator's relationship to environmental issues in the State of Oklahoma as a whole.
The senators who serve parts of Cherokee County received the following grades and scores: Kimberly David, C, 60; Dewayne Pemberton, C, 60; and Wayne Shaw, D-minus, 20.
The representatives received the following grades and scores: David Hardin, C, 60; Matt Meredith, A, 90; and Chris Sneed, D, 40.
The Sierra Club is the only environmental organization in Oklahoma supporting full-time water, air, and land improvement and protection lobbying at the Oklahoma State Legislature.
The Oklahoma Chapter of Sierra Club supports more than 4,000 members in 74 Oklahoma counties in their efforts to make a difference in state government and local governments.
Club members engage in election politics and actively pursue civic action through trainings, meetings and direct outreach to elected officials.
The 2019 Oklahoma Sierra Club Legislative Scorecard may be viewed at https://www.sierraclub.org/sites/www.sierraclub.org/files/sce-authors/u5642/2019.oklahoma.legislative.scorecard.FINAL_.pdf.
