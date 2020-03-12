With spring baseball and softball season just around the corner, sign-ups for the newly reformed Tahlequah Sports League are in full swing.
Ward 4 Councilor and TSL President Trae Ratliff said the last day parents can sign their kids up is April 1. Since sign-ups began in February, 350 have registered so far. But with the deadline looming, Ratliff said they need another 150 kids to meet TSL’s goal.
“We really need to be at that 500 kids just because the difference is ultimately having five teams in each age bracket,” Ratliff said.
TSL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that supports and promotes sports and other recreational activities in the county. Kids ages 4-14 who are interested in baseball, softball, and T-ball are encouraged to seize the opportunity.
“I’m not suggesting that parents need to push their kids in that direction, but I can tell you from experience: If your kids miss that window from about 5-8 years of age and they don’t play some activity until they’re 9, they’re behind,” said Ratliff. “You’ve got kids who have been playing for five years at that point, so it makes it tough for them because they’re playing against kids who have played since they were 4.”
Renovations to Phoenix Park continue as TSL board members and volunteers work daily to be ready by April. Ratliff said the intent is to use the fields for baseball.
“That's assuming that the sod shows up today and then it rains for the next week, and then it starts to take some traction because we’re still roughly a month out before the season starts,” said Ratliff.
The goal is to have 16 teams in T-ball so parents and kids can use the new fields.
“Our intention is to have one night a week to bring all of T-ball to Anthis-Brennan [Sports Complex],” said Ratliff. “I’m really encouraged that there are going to be around 160 kids running around at the new fields, and I think that’s great.”
Ratliff said softball sign-ups has been limited and "depressed," and that has been a challenge from the beginning.
“Bringing back those 12-year-olds who tried to play league ball but left and are on a travel team – well, now, to bring all those kids here, it’s more complicated, because what about the kids from Muskogee and Warner?” said Ratliff. “Now they’re going to have to drive all the way up here to play and that makes it a challenge for them."
Games will be played Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings with rainouts on Fridays.
TSL intends to host softball tournaments later this summer, but the dates have not yet been announced.
Ratliff said there is an upcoming opportunity for sign-up sessions and a Q&A kids for parents. TSL is hosting a Skate Party Fundraiser Tuesday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SkateHouse.
The first pitch will be thrown April 13, and the season should end in late June or early July, depending on the weather.
The Tahlequah City Council is expected to meet Monday evening, March 16, and among the items on the agenda is a discussion to approve a "fence project for the Tahlequah Sports League." Some local residents have told the Press they've been "run off" from the fields. But another individual familiar with the situation said organizers are concerned that people are tearing up the field and leaving behind equipment and other items.
For more information, call TSL at 918-822-1098 or register online https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=444936.
