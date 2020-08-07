Signs to help businesses enforce mask ordinance free for the asking

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Main Street Association, and City Hall have signage available for businesses and individuals to help enforce the new face covering mandate
The ordinance on required face coverings, passed Monday, Aug. 3 by the City Council, specifies that places of public accommodation, educational institutions, and indoor public settings can post signage at their entrances.
The signage - either those being offered or others used - must indicate that employees, customers, users, students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings to enter those establishments.
Mayor Sue Catron said the signs cost nothing for those who need them, since the city is providing them.
"The ordinance asks our public entities to post a sign near their entrances to remind folks that face coverings are required," Catron said. "So every business doesn't have to develop their own, we have printed signs."
Catron said the file is also available for those who would like to print their own.
"We appreciate the businesses and their cooperation," Catron said.
TACC is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. City Hall is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The ordinance is free on the Daily Press website.
