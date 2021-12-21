Silly TikTok videos make impression at library

HULBERT - The staff at the Hulbert Community Library have found a new way to connect with local residents and to bring teens into the building.
Every week, members of the staff are posting TikTok videos to the library's Facebook page, and they are encouraging others to follow and make their own silly videos.
TikTok, created by ByteDance, was released in 2016 in China, but had gained in popularity in the U.S. by 2018. It is now a widely-used platform by kids and young adults for making 15- to 60-second videos.
Many librarians around the country are looking for ways to stay relevant to youth. Situated across from Hulbert High School, the library often attracts student patrons.
TikTok Tuesday means that every Tuesday, the staff of the HCL will post a video from its TikTok page to the HCL Facebook page. Patrons are also welcome to come to the library and make a video with the librarians.
The HCL released its first TikTok video on Aug. 10, featuring HCL staff dancing to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." To date, the library has posted 49 videos. These short clips allow the staff to connect with the community, but they also teach youth to be creative and have fun.
"I think it's good to reach as many different people as you can and with whatever audience that you can," said Cherokee Lowe, manager of the Tahlequah Public Library and former manager of the HCL. "A lot of people are on social media. We have done Facebook for years. TikTok is the newest thing, so we thought we'd give it a whirl."
The HCL started posting videos to Facebook in 2020 in reaction to the pandemic.
"Last year, on New Year's Eve, I came up with the idea because of COVID. Our library skills have been put to the test to learn social media. We had tried to connect with our patrons when they couldn't come in. They could learn about us if they wanted to stop by," said Pam Davis, HCL assistant manager.
Patrons are encouraged to make a TikTok video and share it with the library on social media.
"Most of the time, it is just funny stuff. They try to tie it into the library, holidays, or events. They are super-creative over there," said Lowe.
One day, staff put on ugly Christmas sweaters and danced to celebrate a new shipment of books. In the background, they played "Jingle Bell Rock."
The library's most recent TikTok video has received over 2,000 views, more than any other video the library has posted. In it, Davis and Kayla Rooster are shelving books to music from Disney's "Frozen." Davis turns to Rooster and sings, "Do you want to make a TikTok?" after which Rooster grabs and starts shaking Davis.
At the beginning of the pandemic, neither Davis nor Rooster had much experience with TikTok. They have both worked hard to learn the ins and outs of the app, and have found that doing so has added value to their time at the library.
"There's so much stress and worry, we feel like humor just brings medicine to the heart. Even though we're just being silly, and we are not professionals, the main thing is to let people relate to the library in humor. If that day, all they got was a laugh, then we're happy," said Davis.
