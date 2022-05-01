BRANSON, Missouri - Silver Dollar City's Bluegrass & BBQ Festival awakens the Ozarks with bluegrass sounds and the savory smells of barbecue.
In its 18th season, Bluegrass & BBQ continues to heighten the senses with a high standard in musical presentation and culinary creativity. This festival features an unbeatable combination of downhome barbecue and bluegrass music, with stages throughout The City hosting more than 50 different musical groups, presenting both traditional and contemporary tunes.
Hear the sweet sounds of bluegrass music throughout Silver Dollar City streets as award-winning performers take to the stages with family bands, new artists and longtime downhome fiddlers. Top musical groups include Grammy-awarded artists such as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and Daily & Vincent, along with 2022 SPBGMA Band and Gospel Group of the Year, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.
While the music is playing, barbecue pitmasters will be working to create "BBQ Central" throughout Rivertown, including the Smokehouse where briskets are smoked 10-16 hours along with other traditional meats like ribs, pulled pork and chicken, all slow-cooked on a custom smoker. Other BBQ flavors can be found throughout the festival with the Bluegrass & BBQ Tasting Passport featuring barbecue brisket bowls, barbecue pulled pork bowls, grilled smoked brisket sausage, barbecue nachos, smoky barbecue pork pizza and the new twice baked peach bread pudding.
Silver Dollar City continues to support up-and-comers in bluegrass music with the 20th Annual Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest on May 28. Rising stars from around the nation compete to win a grand prize, bragging rights and a performance at Silver Dollar City. This tradition continues to bring families and aspiring musicians closer together.
