Apex Cinema is the only spot in town to catch a glimpse of the silver screen these days, but this hasn’t always been the case.
In the 20th century, Tahlequah was home to several movie theaters, most notably the Sequoyah Theater, the Thompson Theater, and the Dream Theatre.
Brad Agnew, retired NSU professor of history, shared a 2016 Daily Press article he wrote about the Sequoyah and other local theaters. He described how the Sequoyah was built in 1914 by politician and businessman James P. Thompson.
Located where A Bloom Flowers and Gifts is now, the Sequoyah was Tahlequah’s first theater specifically made for moving pictures. The 700-plus seat theater screened blockbusters until the 1950s.
Agnew said he attended the Thompson Theater several times when it was still around. This theater was Thompson’s second and named after himself.
Elizabeth Wilcox Hamilton saw her first movie at the Thompson, which was next door to Oasis Health Foods, around 1970.
“It was dark and creepy,” said Hamilton. “I only remember one bathroom for everyone.”
After the 1972 screening of “The Poseidon Adventure,” the Thompson would only intermittently show films for the rest of the decade.
Many locals are familiar with the Dream Theatre – the only theater still standing in downtown. While it now serves as the meeting location for Roots Church and only occasionally screens films, its marquee still reads “DREAM” in sky-blue letters.
Mitch Parnell worked at the Dream for Lloyd Ray McCall and Charlie Rogers from 1977 to 1980. In 2020, he told the TDP he was a junior at Tahlequah High School when he started out.
“I worked the concessions and cleaning at first and later worked upstairs in the projector booth. I think tickets were $3 apiece back then. I ran ‘Star Wars’ so many times I had the dialog memorized,” said Parnell.
During this period, the Dream screened some of the most popular blockbusters of the time, including: “King Kong,” “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Animal House,” “The Terminator,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park.”
Many current and former area residents have still have fond memories of catching a flick at the Dream and the Thompson. Members of the What’s Happening in Tahlequah were asked to take a trip down memory lane and shared what they remembered about these spots.
Local Geneva Reedy Reves detailed how she would spend her weekends approximately 70 years ago.
“My best friend and I would get 25 cents on Saturday. First to Opal’s to split a foot-long hotdog and coke,” said Reves. “Then to a movie at the Thompson with the remaining 10 cents for a fun day.”
Bob Martin said he saw the original “Robin Hood” movie with Errol Flynn at the Thompson Theater. He now lives in Chico, California where most of the movie’s outdoor scenes took place at Bidwell Park.
Patti Gulager recalled the Thompson had a long hall into the theater and that it was drafty.
Peggs native Kim Applegate remembers watching “Snow White”’ at the Dream Theatre.
“My momma took me,” said Applegate.
Still, these times don’t feel so far away for some.
“So funny that the 70s are the ‘old days,’” said Tahlequah resident Kathy Trotter Bergman.
