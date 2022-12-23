Simple steps key to good food habits

Getting in shape for the new year can mean making a habit of better food choices, and doing so little by little.
Thirty-nine percent of adults in Oklahoma have obesity, according to a recent press release from the Centers for Disease Control. The state joins 18 others and two territories where at least 35% of residents have adult obesity - more than doubling the number of states with a high obesity prevalence since 2018.
"There are key actions and resources that can help slow and ultimately reverse the obesity epidemic," said Karen Hacker, MD, MPH, and director of CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. "These include supporting healthy individual lifestyle changes and ensuring that all people have access to healthy foods, evidence-based health care services, obesity treatment programs, and safe places for physical activity."
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science educator, recommended going to the website myplate.gov for "excellent information" on improving eating habits.
"There are budget-friendly food ideas and a recipe of the month. There is also an app, Start Simple with MyPlate, that you can add to your phone or device to set daily goals," said Winn.
Goals for eating better should be SMART: Specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.
"There is also MyPlate plan based on your information -- height, weight, age, sex, and physical activity level -- to be more personalized to your needs," said Winn.
Deanna Shankle, personal trainer and owner of F.E.S. Fitness, said when trying to incorporate a good habit or change a bad one, it's best to start off small and make it something achievable.
"Don't overthink it and don't add too many steps," said Shankle. "For example, many of us don't drink enough water so one way to start increasing our intake is to drink a glass right after you brush your teeth or right before you have that cup of coffee. By making a change a small one and easy to follow, you allow yourself the ability to maintain that task and it becomes a habit that you can also stack other changes on as you progress."
As for making new food habits, Shankle said starting off with small changes is important, as well as concentrating on incorporating more nutrient-dense foods instead of a calorie deficit - consuming fewer calories in a day than the body expends.
"I recommend this for two reasons. First you won't feel like you are depriving yourself of anything and second, nutrient-dense foods tend to help keep us fuller throughout the day.
While most people would love to make changes all at once, Shankle said that is unrealistic and not fair.
"Our eating habits have been with us most of our lives and we have to learn how to make and incorporate those changes in order to make them habits," she said. "When we make too many changes at once we end up stressing ourselves out and then turn to what we know to relieve that stress and for many that is food."
