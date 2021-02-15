A winter storm that bore down on Northeast Oklahoma Saturday and Sunday with record low temperatures forced the shutdown of businesses and schools, closed roads, and has energy officials concerned about potential power outages.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said subzero temperatures early Monday morning marked records for this area, when factoring in a minus 22-degree wind child factor.
Underwood was reporting no issues with the winter weather as of Monday afternoon, but says there is more to come. Underwood said 4 or 5 inches of snow fell between Sunday and Monday, and accumulation in some rural areas may be even higher.
"I'd say at least 4 for now, and it could climb, and the National Weather Service of Tulsa is estimating between now and Thursday, 6 to 8 inches additional," said Underwood. "I haven't received any calls from anyone having any issues."
The Grand River Dam Authority received notification around 11 a.m. Monday that the Southwest Power Pool - the electric balancing market for a 17-state region - declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. It is the highest alert level the SPP uses in a situation of energy shortage, in which it must use operating reserves below the required minimum or ask utility members to implement controlled service interruptions.
"GRDA anticipates that it may be forced into a load shed scenario at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region," the agency announced on its Facebook page. "Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis this action may negatively impact power delivery to some GRDA customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that may persist for an hour or longer."
Lake Region Electric Cooperative said it has not been impacted by the SPP alert, as the LREC system is not reliant on SPP and receives its power from KAMO Power and Association Electric Cooperative Inc. As of 10 a.m. Monday, LREC said it has no plans to turn off power to members, but did ask members to help conserve power, if possible.
"While LREC's electrical distribution system reached a new peak, it does not foresee issues regarding power supply at this time," LREC said in its announcement. "The system will continue to be tested throughout the week as temperatures are predicted to remain below freezing. LREC encourages members to make an action plan to keep their families safe and stay weather-aware over the next few days."
In a social media post late Sunday night, Tahlequah Public Works Authority asked its customers to find ways to conserve energy during the severe weather event. TPWA officials did not return repeated calls and media inquiries by press time Monday.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a statement reminding people that the price-gouging statute is in effect statewide, with the ongoing state of emergency due to the winter weather impacting the state. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency. Hunter said it allows his office to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price-gouging.
"The majority of Oklahomans typically look to help their neighbors in times of need, including times of emergency like we are experiencing with the frigid winter," Hunter said. "However, there are some who look to benefit and see opportunity when others are struggling. I want to warn those looking to gouge [unsuspecting] Oklahomans by making them pay exorbitant prices for goods or services that they will face charges if any investigation proves they are in violation of the state's price stabilization act."
Schools were also forced to close down this week. Northeastern State University shuttered all three of its campuses Monday, and they will remain closed Tuesday. Tahlequah Public Schools, Hulbert Public Schools, and Keys Public Schools were closed Monday. Both KPS and HPS will have distance learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. All rural schools in the area were closed Monday.
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said TPS will continue with school online Tuesday, and with little improvement in conditions expected throughout the week, virtual learning will likely be implemented multiple days.
Due to the hazardous conditions, the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and all satellite offices were closed Monday.
Cherokee Nation Health Services began rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously set for Monday. The tribe also closed its A-Mo Health Center in Salina, the CN Outpatient Center in Tahlequah, the Gadugi health center in Tahlequah, the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata, the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay, Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, the Vinita Health Center, the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata, and the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites were also closed. CN's W.W. Hastings Hospital remained open, however.
On the tribe's business side, the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah remained open to patrons Monday.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies are responding to calls, but they weren't seeing vehicle crashes as of Monday afternoon.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said two people have used TPD as a shelter over the weekend.
"One of those individuals went home today, and their family picked them up and took them somewhere else. So right now, we have one person staying full-time [at the jail]," said King.
Officers and community members have been out and about to gather resources and to convince others to seek shelter at the jail - especially the homeless and those with inadequate heat in their homes.
"I talked to Emergency Management this morning, and they are anticipating anywhere from another 4 to 8 inches of snow between now and Thursday," said King. "We're not out of it yet; cold temperatures are still here, so stay warm."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.