Singular, plural? Profs discuss 'pronoun dilemma'

In this ever-changing world, things are rarely set in stone for long. Rules for grammar can change from language to dialect, or just from time and the circumstances of the world in general.
This also applies to pronouns, the use of which has been affected by a recent resurgence in individuals wishing to be referred to as “they,” as opposed to “he" or "she.”
There is historical precedent in “they” being used as a singular pronoun dating back to the 1300s, but only recently have those who describe themselves as nonbinary spoken out more about wanting to be referred to with plural pronouns. People are nonbinary if their gender identities are not strictly male or female, according to the Associated Press.
Dr. Christopher Murphy, associate professor of English at Northeastern State University, described the English language as being interpreted as either descriptive or prescriptivist. Descriptivists see language as more fluid and something that changes over time, while prescriptivists see the rules as more rigid and set in stone.
“I'm much more of a descriptivist,” said Murphy. “I love how language morphs and evolves over time, love slang and regional variants in language. In this view, there aren't many rigid rules to language, just broad agreements as to how we use it and those agreements can change with time.”
Under the descriptivist mindset, there is not much of an argument against using “they” in the singular sense, if that is the personal preference. It is seen as the language's adapting to the time and the particular setting. Because of this, Murphy and others do not really see a problem with calling an individual “they,” if that is what the person prefers.
“I see it as people adapting our language to meet a broader cultural understanding, to be more inclusive,” said Murphy. “I also see it as not a big deal at all. If a student is more comfortable being referred to as 'they,' if they feel it better describes them, it costs me only a little extra attention and care in using it, while it might make them feel much more true to themselves and comfortable in my class. That's a negligible price in language or in conduct to have a really positive benefit."
From a communication standpoint, Dr. Sarah Turner McGowen, associate professor of speech at NSU, said using plural pronouns in a singular fashion is acceptable, especially when the speaker does not know the preferred pronoun of the individual. She said it is important for everyone to be accepting and understanding of everyone.
“Gender is an important component of an individual's identity, and therefore we should respect each other's lived experiences by addressing an individual in the way they wish to be addressed,” said McGowen. “Words matter, and the way we communicate with one another has the ability to positively or negatively impact our lives. In our currently divisive climate, it is so important to respect each other, including pronoun preference."
The Associated Press recently changed its standard to allow plural pronouns in reference to singular individuals.
