HULBERT – To get ready for Christmas, Sequoyah State Park invited area residents to participate in Wine & Wreath, where guests learned to make Christmas wreaths from local materials while sipping wine.
The event took place at Ground Camp close to the park entrance, and people from Tahlequah, Hulbert, and Wagoner participated. Natural materials were brought in from the park.
“Sequoyah State park has all of the materials that we sourced. All resources came from within the park,” said Jo Reese, Sequoyah State Park Lodge sales coordinator, who conducted the event.
Materials included male eastern red cedar, short-leaf pine, female eastern red cedar, winterberry, mistletoe, pine cones, goldenrod, hickory, hedge apple or Osage orange, pecan, and buckthorn. The event coordinators also brought in ribbons, candy canes, and bows to decorate the wreaths, and metal frames on which to stabilize them.
Wreaths have long stood as a symbol of Christmas. Christians recognized the significance of evergreens because they keep their needles throughout the winter, and their circular shape represents everlasting life.
Germans are commonly credited for making wreathes for Christmas as early as the 16th Century, but they can be traced as far back as Ancient Greece when laurels were used to honor athletes.
Stephanie Fields came from Wagoner with her friends, Stephanie Norsworthy and Angela Proctor. She was excited to spend time in good company doing something creative for the holidays.
“It just sounds so fun, to make a wreath and have wine. How can you go wrong with that?” She said.
Visitors, like Fields, come to the park because of its beauty. She liked the idea of supporting programs from the park.
“We love it. It helps you to get back to nature and let the stress go away,” she said.
Ashley Robertson hadn’t been to a program like this one, and she had never made a wreath before. She wanted a new experience, and was impressed that all the materials were locally gathered.
“Isn’t it great that they gathered all of this for us? Doesn’t it look Christmasy?” she said.
