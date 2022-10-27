From festive flavors to spooky sips, locals have a wide range of tastes when it comes to their beverage of choice.
Jarrod Railey, general manager of Lift Coffee Bar, said oat milk lattes are really popular right now, along with a three seasonal flavors.
“We make our spiced maple, pumpkin spice, and cookie butter syrups in house,” said Railey.
Between tea and coffee, Railey said it’s a straight 50-50 split this time of year.
“[People like the] Dirty Oats and Honey, which is pretty much a dirty chai latte,” he said. “The London Fog has been popping this last few weeks. We make a vanilla and lavender [London Fog.]”
While it's not on the seasonal menu, Railey said the cinnamon dolce latte is a customer favorite. The drink has hints of caramel and vanilla.
Local business owner Rodney Morrison enjoyed a “Ray’s Cappuccino” at Lift on Oct. 27. It's drink that is “just the right blend of everything.”
“I used to be a black coffee drinker and I’ve almost wrecked myself [with this drink,]” said Morrison.
At the drive-thru Black and Tan Coffee Co., barista Breanna Hampton said the shop’s Dirty Blonde drink is very popular.
“It’s like the only thing people order here,” said Hampton. “It has caramel and white chocolate.”
In regard to alcoholic beverages, Kroner & Baer has several themed choices.
“We have candy corn jello shots for our Halloween Bash this Saturday,” said bar manager Dani Gibson.
Gibson said bartenders are working on a caramel apple cocktail and will have “blood bag” drinks filled with some sort of raspberry cocktail.
“We haven’t decided the flavors yet,” she said.
Gibson said the bar’s Pumpkin Porter from Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing is a top pick for many patrons.
“It tastes like chocolate with a pumpkin finish,” she said. “We’ve about sold out of it already.”
