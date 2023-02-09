Love was in the air as local residents and tourists hit the pavement downtown Thursday, Feb. 9 for a reimagined event, the Sips & Sweethearts walk.
Wines of Winter was an annual event hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, and it was "reworked" to appeal to a larger audience in 2022, with the name Couples Night Out SweetheART walk.
TMSA paired 20 additional artists with downtown businesses, and they were looking at roughly 40 local artists for one evening.
Heather Crowell Brammer said the event was canceled, but employees at The Craft Addict picked up where it left off and sponsored it themselves.
"Last year's event was a ticketed event, but ours is free and hosted by all the businesses downtown. We are the sponsor, but we invited all our fellow businesses to open up with us and celebrate downtown," Brammer said.
Sherri Clarke didn't go to Wines of Winter or the SweetheART walk, but she did attend Ladies Night in November 2022.
"Getting to meet all of the other ladies [is my favorite part of these events] and the great prices. It's the same things that you can shop any day, but you get a discount," she said.
Clarke works at Stuteville Ford of Tahlequah, and she said the event gives her an opportunity to socialize.
"Everyone is busy in their lives, and this takes everybody stopping being busy, and they just go have fun," she said.
Threadz Consignment offered 10% off merchandise throughout the entire store, plus vendors gave 20-50% off with the 10%. Teresa Williams said there were special sales, wine, food, and more.
Too Fond of Books had wine pairing options with tote bags on purchase $50 or more. There was a drawing for a $50 gift card on purchases $25 or more.
Felts Shoes had its buy one, get one half off with BOGO sale.
Amy Carter, of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said there were several discounts in the salon and through online ordering.
Patrons could grab dinner or a quick snack as they stopped by Emery's Grill, Vidalia's Cafe & Catering, The Lift, and Rafa's Burrito Co.
Junie's Closet gave discounts on all full-priced items and had its Be My Galentine event as well.
Alyssa Loftin, April Dirteater, and Hope Davis didn't miss out on the deals and purchased several pairs of shoes at Felts Shoes. Davis said her favorite part of the event was that she could shop for her family members, while Dirteater said she loved the sales and deals each store had to offer.
