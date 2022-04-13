Six area residents filed declarations of candidacy Wednesday for Cherokee County offices.
Declarations of candidacy were accepted at the Cherokee County Election Board for the District 1 and 3 county commissioner positions, as well as assessor and treasurer.
Bobby "Cub" Whitewater and Randy Jones, both Democrats, filed their intention to seek the District 1 commissioner position. Current Commissioner Doug Hubbard is reportedly not running again.
Current District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall, also a Democrat, filed for reelection.
Stephanie Hamby-Teague declared her candidacy for assessor, while Noel Hunter and JoAnna Champlain plan to run for treasurer. All three are registered Democrats. Current officeholders have not yet filed.
Rebublican Congressman Markwayne Mullin filed for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe, who will retire Jan. 3, 2023. T.W. Shannon and Alex Gray, both Republicans, filed for U.S. Senate as well. They are joined by Democrat Kendra Horn, a former member of Congress, and Michael L. Delaney, independent.
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford filed for reelection on Wednesday, and did not yet draw any opponents.
Those who intend to file have until Friday, April 15 until 5 p.m., according to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary.
The county offices at stake with be filled in the primary election and special election on June 28. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.