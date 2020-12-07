Those interested in filing for elected official positions can do so until Wednesday this week, and six have already filed.
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons said candidates can pick up applications at her office at City Hall, or email those to her.
“It’s 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at my office,” Hammons said. “It’s a $200 filing fee and personal checks are accepted. Makes checks payable to the City of Tahlequah.”
Hammons said those filing have to deliver the originals in hand with the check.
Elected positions up for February election are: Wards 1 and 2 city councilor, city clerk, street commissioner, and police chief. As of Dec. 7, Police Chief Nate King, City Clerk DeAnna Hammons and Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long had filed for reelection. Gary Cacy filed for Ward 2 councilor, Marty Hainzinger filed for city treasurer, and Kevin Smith filed for street commissioner.
