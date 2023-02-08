A day away from the deadline, several more Cherokee Nation citizens have filed their intention to run in this year's general election, including another at-large seat hopeful.
The 2023 Cherokee General Election will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and as of Feb. 8, six more people have joined the lineup. The filing period began at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6 and will continue through Feb. 9, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declarations of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave.
Marcus Fears, CN Election Commission administrator, said there is a contest period of five business days after filing, and the commission has 12 business days to certify the candidates. Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
The following filed Wednesday and are pending certification by the CNEC: James Smay, At-Large; Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, District 1; Dustin W. Bush, District 6; Edward Phillips and Jeff Rhoton, District 13; and Warren Murray, District 14.
