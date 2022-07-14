ROSE — The life of a Cherokee National Treasure is now on display at the Saline Courthouse Museum until the end of September.
“Dennis Sixkiller: Speaking Life Into Language” showcases Dennis Sixkiller’s work as a translator, teacher, and host of the long-running “Cherokee Voices, Cherokee Sounds” radio show.
While the museum features different Cherokee artists throughout the year, Sixkiller’s “art” is his involvement with the Cherokee language, as exhibits manager for CN Cultural Tourism Karen Shade-Lainer explained.
“Dennis Sixkiller is a Cherokee National Treasure for language,” said Shade-Lainer. “This is a great opportunity to explore his life and all that he’s been involved in to promote Cherokee heritage and culture.”
The exhibit is a biography of Sixkiller, with snapshots taken throughout his career and artifacts from his life in his involvement with the Cherokee Nation.
“He’s honored not only as a Cherokee National Treasure, but by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission with the 2015 Perry Aunko Award Indigenous Language Award,” said Shade-Lainer.
In addition to his work translating and preserving the Cherokee language, there is another side to Sixkiller.
“He is also a well-known as a champion marbles player,” said Shade-Lainer.
According to Shade-Lainer, Sixkiller has been playing the traditional Cherokee game of marbles since he was a kid, and he often pitches at the marbles tournament during Cherokee National Holiday.
“He’s allowed us to display a kit he takes to schools when presents on [marbles], said Shade-Lainer.
This kit includes limestone pieces and the tools Sixkiller uses to create handmade marbles.
“We’re really happy to let people see that aspect of him,” said Shade-Lainer.
The Saline Courthouse Museum is itself a piece of history – the only district courthouse building still standing of the nine built in the 1880s by the Cherokee Nation. Francis Sims Hope, an interpreter at the museum, explained its past life.
“There’s just so much history here you could write a book,” said Hope.
Since opening in 2020, the museum has seen visitors from the local area and beyond.
“It’s becoming more and more as we stay open,” said Hope. “Seeing this place come alive has been such a joy to people.”
Museum cashier Chrystal Robbins echoed this sentiment.
“We’ve had some cool exhibits,” said Robbins.
According to Robbins, visitors make a point to see certain exhibits of the artists they like.
Check it out
“Dennis Sixkiller: Speaking Life Into Language” is open now through Sept. 24. The Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no cost for admittance.
