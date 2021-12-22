Young people are gathering at the Tahlequah Skate Park during the holidays to take advantage of the not-so-winter weather and family time.
There have been several recent fixes for the attraction, and those who regularly visit the park said it’s safer for them.
Gaberiel Luethje tries to come out to the park at least once a day, or every other day.
“I’ve been skateboarding for about eight years now, and I’m 19,” he said.
The city added the light on the north side of the park, and skaters have said the additional illumination has helped reduce shadows. Skaters also asked for added concrete to expand the space.
“More lights would be nice, and adding on would definitely help for contests when we get a lot of people down here,” said Luethje.
City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento said she had not heard anything about additional lighting.
“At this time, we do not have plans on extending the skate park,” said Torrento.
Parks and Recreation took down the old city pool restrooms and converted the area into a pavilion where skaters can have a shaded area. The skate park cost the city $349,750 to renovate back in 2017, and Torrento said the only real issue they are dealing with is the vandalism and graffiti at all city parks.
Tyler Williams was with his wife, Nocona, and their two sons at the park Wednesday, Dec. 22. He said he hadn’t been out at the park recently due to school and the weather.
“We brought boys to enjoy the weather and to ride their bikes on the trails and skate park. They like riding and getting out and seeing people,” said Williams.
Leela Moon just moved to Tahlequah two months ago and visited the skate park for the first time, with her three kids.
“We’ll definitely be coming back,” she said. “This is great, and they just started skating at the Skate House; the school does it every month.”
Moon suggested if Santa brought the kids skates, they’d be returning after Christmas.
“It’s pretty cool for this little town. I mean, we’ve been all over, and this is one of the betters ones I’ve seen, even at the bigger cities,” she said.
Parks and Recreation and the maintenance department takes care of the park daily. Torrento said they still have the regular maintenance, such as cleaning the restrooms and picking up trash throughout the year.
