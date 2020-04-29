Skatehouse, recreational venues await green light

Recreational businesses in Tahlequah are hoping to open back up as soon as possible.
Skatehouse, Thunderbowl and Start LAN Center & Internet Cafe have been closed since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skatehouse owner Dusty Fore says places of recreation for large groups of people will be the last in a process of reopening.
"If everything is opening in stages, we will obviously be the last stage allowed to open, and that's for anywhere that can host large groups," Fore said this week. "That's just assumptions right now. I'm following along with what the City Council and mayor are saying. We won't open until we feel it's safe, even if we are allowed to open. Kids aren't going to social distance, kids aren't going to stay away from each other, and that's our biggest customer."
Fore's top priority is safety.
"I feel like just to make sure the community is safe, as well as me and my crew and my family are safe, that we would wait to see how things go after things open," he said.
Fore gave an estimated timetable of June for opening his doors.
"Just my thoughts, probably not until June," he said.
"I'd love to be open right now if it got to be super-busy. If this was a different time and people are ready to get out of the house and kids are ready to see friends that they haven't seen in over a month, but it's not safe. Right now, I'm not going to assume anything until probably June."
The fall to springtime period is normally Skatehouse's busiest time of the year, so lack of business has had a major impact.
"It's huge. Spring break's one of the busiest times of the year," Fore said. "Our season peaks at about spring break. Summer's are really slow, so we really count on spring break being the last busy season of the year. Closing in the middle of spring break really hurt us."
Skatehouse has been selling online gift certificates during its closure, and it's provided some relief.
"That's going to really help pay the bills," Fore said.
"We've probably sold almost $2,000 worth of gift certificates and that's been huge while we're not able to operate, so I'm really thankful for that. People in the community are supporting us while we're not able to be open."
