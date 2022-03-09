Skatepark to host major competitive event this summer

The skate scene in Tahlequah as grown exponentially over the years, as evidenced by annual sessions that attract all levels of riders from all over the state.
Anyone who drives by the Tahlequah Skate Park regularly knows the area is home to more than a few thrill seekers, and they'll have a chance to show off their skills at this year's Tahlequah Skate Jam. Those who perform well can earn bragging rights and take a step further in their careers.
David Camden, who helped encourage the city to construct the new park, said the skill level of local riders has increased dramatically in recent years.
"The facilities are good enough that a pro for Tony Hawk's company wants to come," he said. "Oklahoma has the ability to have pro skateboarders, and we're already on the radar for that. So Tahlequah, now having the skatepark we have, I would not be surprised to see someone reach that level coming from Tahlequah."
Beginners, intermediate, and advanced riders will have a chance to gain competition experience. The beginners and intermediates will be placed into groups of three to seven riders for classic jam sessions.
"Everybody skates at the same time, and it's OK if you wreck a few tricks," Camden said. "We just want to see what you can do with the time, and you'll have a few other people out there with you, so you're not so intimidated, and not all of the eyes are just on you."
Skateboarding was recently added to the Summer Olympics, with the first-ever competition held in Japan last year. They Games adopted the format used in Street League Skateboarding, an international tournament series started by professional Rob Dyrdek. It's this format of contest in which advanced riders will take part at the Tahlequah Skate Jam.
"These guys who are in the advanced category have the ability to go pro and do something very extreme with their life, if they make the right decisions and the right things fall into place," Camden said. "So we aim for the advance guys to do something that's a format very similar to what they're going to do in the Street League, or the Olympics, if they were to make it to that level."
At least 14 sponsors have been lined up for the event so far, thanks to connections made between Avenue Skateshop and other companies in the area. Camden said he's had no issue finding companies wanting to donate their products, although he's looking for more sponsors to step up.
"I'm just a working dad of three doing this on the side from my cellphone," he said. "If I were to have a little more funds to play with, I could do something really cool and I've set the contest far enough out that I have the time to figure it out."
The Tahlequah Skate Park has become a community within a community. Skaters young and old intertwine on good-weather days. Parents will take their children out to the park, and will often find older skaters willing to help them drop in for the first time.
"In a world of cellphones and video games, it's nice to have a place to just go be outside," Camden said. "Being a kid, I grew up ridiculously poor and I got a skateboard. Finding my skateboard gave me something to do, and it hasn't stopped. I was 11, and now I'm going to be 32, and I'm still thinking of new tricks that I want to put together. It never ends."
The public is invited to the Tahlequah Skate Jam, which is June 26, at 2 p.m. Businesses or companies are invited to attend and promote their brands. Contestants can enter for free and will get free food. For more information or to learn about becoming a sponsor, call Avenue Skateshop at 918-814-2649.
