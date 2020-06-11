Skin to win: Precautions necessary to stop sunburn

Sunny skies warming up bodies of water are a calling card for locals to head outside. But preparations are needed before exposing skin to the sun's rays.
About one-third of U.S. adults get sunburned each year, and nearly five million people are treated annually in the U.S. for skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Damage to the skin from one sunburn can last for several years or for a lifetime. Ultraviolet rays cause premature aging and increase the risk of developing skin cancer later in life,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. “Other skin problems that can result from excessive heat exposure include dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Strongest in the summer, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., UV rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes, states cdc.gov. Two types of UV rays hit the body in sunlight: Ultraviolet A, which has a longer wavelength and is associated with skin aging; and Ultraviolet B, which is a shorter wavelength and is associated with skin burning.
“You can prevent sunburn by protecting your skin,” said Winn. “Any exposed part of your body can burn. Your eyes, which are extremely sensitive to the sun's UV light, can also burn. Sunburned eyes may feel gritty and painful.”
The National Weather Service has a UV Index on the Environmental Protection Agency website, https://www.epa.gov/enviro/uv-index-overview, which can be checked daily. An hourly index and a nationwide map of the UV Index forecast are also available. On Thursday, the 74464 ZIP Code had a UV Index of 10, which is 1 point below the “extreme” level.
“Early signs of sun or photo damage include sunburn, tanning and increased freckling, which is often followed by wrinkling, sagging skin and premature aging,” said Winn. “Long-term effects of sun damage to the skin include more serious health problems, such as skin cancer. As much as 80 percent of lifetime photo-damage occurs before age 12.”
Sunscreens and sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection are recommended at all ages. Sunscreen absorbs, reflects, or scatters the sunlight, according to the CDC. Sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor of 30 or higher are encouraged, and they should be applied 15-30 minutes before sun exposure and reapplied every hour since water and perspiration will decrease its effectiveness, Winn said.
“The higher the SPF, the more protection you get from UVB rays. A sunscreen with a 15 SPF provides 15 times the body's normal protection from the sun,” said Winn. “Keep in mind that even on a cloudy day, one is exposed to 80 percent of the sun's rays. Be aware of any medications that increase your sensitivity to the sun. Be sure to throw away sunscreen that is expired or more than 3 years old.”
Skin under clothing can also be damaged by the sun.
“Sunscreen isn’t an all-protective force field. It is intended to be combined with other sun-safety approaches, like covering up with clothing, staying in the shade, wearing a hat, and scheduling activities to avoid times of day when the sun is most intense,” said Anne K. Julian, Ph.D., a Cancer Prevention Fellow with National Cancer Institute.
While sunscreens use the SPF measure, sun-protective clothing is labeled in ultraviolet protection factor, UPF, which is the amount of UV radiation that penetrates clothing. A UPF rating of 5 would allow one-fifth of the sun’s UV radiation to pass through the fabric. According to a 4-H handout, sun-protection clothing may lose its effectiveness by being worn too tightly, becomes stretched out, damp or wet, or washed repeatedly.
Setting up near a shady spot or using an umbrella can save skin from damage. Shadows can also help determine when a good time to go out is, and the American Skin Association says to follow the “shadow rule”: Short shadow – seek shade.
“A good rule of thumb to prevent children from sun damage is to keep them out of the sun when the child's shadow is shorter than he or she is,” said Winn. “The use of sunscreen by everyone, no matter what skin color on a regular basis is very important.”
