Slate of new, local ventures continue to open

Cherokee County residents with a water leak, needing an appliance repaired, looking for a storage facility, craving pastries, or hungry for a hearty meal, now have more options than ever, as Tahlequah's business offerings continue to expand.
Owner of Chief Cornerstone LLC Plumbing, Thomas Rowland is offering residential and commercial services "anywhere in Green Country." For him, it was trial by fire, or perhaps ice, as the winter storm that plagued much of Oklahoma created plumbing issues for many in the area.
"I've had a lot of city work. A lot of it was whenever the ice storm happened," he said. "There were a lot of busted piped and it's been kind of overwhelming."
Now, Rowland works for the Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. He's also received a medical gas installer license to run nitrous oxide and oxygen lines in hospitals, and is running compressed air to flight simulators at Tinker Air Force Base. Although he's just starting out with his new venture, he's had years to prepare for it.
"Ten years ago, I started out as an apprentice," Rowland said. "I went to Indian Capital [Technology Center] for electricity, carpentry and plumbing. Then I met a guy that worked at Mullin Plumbing and that's how I started out. About five years ago I got my journeyman's [license], and about a year later, I got my medical gas license. Then two years later, I got my contractor's license."
Those needing plumbing repairs can call Chief Cornerstone LLC Plumbing at 918-931-4491.
Practically everyone knows someone who can't stand to throw stuff away. Once homes become cluttered, it's common for people to throw out the things they don't need, but would have preferred to keep. But instead of tossing away out-of-season possessions, working equipment, or family heirlooms, they can store them at Sav-A-Buc Storage & Parking.
The storage facility is located on West Choctaw Street, and its owners are working to get the business up and running again, as the property has been empty for some time.
"One of my partners and I actually have another storage facility [in Oktaha] and kind of liked the business," Ray Walters, Sav-A-Buc Storage owner, said. "We were looking around and saw that was kind of vacant there, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to expand over into the Tahlequah area."
Those who rent a unit get 24-hour access to their storage. Renters will be given a code to get through the gate, and the site has security cameras. Those interested in renting a unit at Sav-A-Buc Storage & Parking can call 918-816-1511.
Before shopping for a new appliance, owners might want to try getting their old ones fixed. Winsett Appliance Repair offers pick-up and drop-off service, and free estimates. The new business can fix doors, lights, washer and dryers, mount TVs and more. The repair shop, offering both residential and commercial services, is at 15055 W. 733 Rd. in Tahlequah, two miles west of Grand View School. For more information, call 918-822-7879.
The city's business lineup has also added Sweet Arts Bake House to the menu. Rob Skala and Lavonda Terrell-Skala have acquired and renovated the former Kelly's Tea Room. Terrell-Skala learned the art of baking from her father, a pastry chef, who studied in the oldest bakery in Budapest.
"He was given 200-year-old recipes for traditional pastries, and he opened a business in Australia," Terrell-Skala said. "We will have a new pastry a week. During the summer, we'll have a pastry tour of the world, and over the holidays, we're going to have the 12 pastries of Christmas."
Sweet Arts will offer an assortment of baked goods, like French-style croissants and Danish-style danishes, which are different from the ones found in America.
The House will feature pies, cakes and savory meals, offering both breakfast and lunch menus. The owners also plan to serve afternoon tea from 2 to 5 p.m., and host English-style tea parties for birthdays or other gatherings.
Sweet Arts Bake House is at 201 W. Keetoowah St. in Tahlequah. For more information, call 918-708-9961.
After cooking for the local community for years, Justin Phillips has opened another new food joint: The Bird and Bison. He's dishing out an assortment of hearty meals to satisfy the local hunger from his location in the Keys-Park Hill area on OK-82, in the old Subway shop.
Some of the sandwiches on The Bird and Bison's menu include brisket, bologna, pulled pork, fried chicken, turkey, ham and chicken. The new restaurant also has a variety dinners: brisket, bologna, bratwurst, ribs, pulled pork or the two meat combo. Going off its name, Phillips is serving up Bison burgers, along with beef burgers. For sides, customers can select from crack fries, fried squash, fried pickles, flamin' hot mac 'n' cheese, potato salad, coleslaw or beans.
For more information about The Bird and Bison or to find out hours of operation, call 918-414-5413, or visit The Bird and Bison Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.