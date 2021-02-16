From Northern Mexico to Canada, the middle of the continent has been ravaged by drops in pressure that have caused temperatures to plummet and snow to drop.
Northeastern Oklahoma has experienced colder-than-average temperatures, and amid the President’s Day weekend, Cherokee County residents had time on their hand to take advantage of the snow. While not all area residents were excited to spend their holiday weekend outdoors, some braved the frigid temperatures to take their children sledding.
Tahlequah offers a number of good sledding hills, and the most popular is the one by the Indian Capital Technology Center.
Adam Woodard, of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, took his son William on Monday afternoon, and he was not alone. Dozens came with sleds to enjoy the hillside.
It was Woodard's first time visiting the site for sledding, but for many in the area, sledding at ICTC is a tradition. The hill offers one of the steepest drops in the area. While sledders must avoid a handful of trees, the experience is enjoyable, particularly for children 8 and older. Smiles and laughter were prevalent among those involved, but the subfreezing temperatures were not to be ignored.
“I’m waiting for us to get out of this North Dakota weather,” said Woodard.
Tahlequah resident Angela Rhea took her daughter, Violet, to Felts City Park, another popular site for sledding. The hill is built into the ramp on Fourth Street. Sledders are able to comfortably park their vehicles at the lot on Basin Drive and walk to the overpass, where they can slide down the hills on either side of the road.
Rhea usually goes to the ICTC to sled, but this year, she chose the hill at Felts Park because it was convenient, smaller, and closer to home.
“It being so cold, we wouldn’t last very long,” she said.
Tiffanie Hardbarger has taken her daughter to the park in years past, and said it is one of the most popular sites in the city of Tahlequah.
“Kids use that park for sledding. It offers a nice, gentle glide, and there’s a field, so you’re not going to run into anything,” she said.
On Monday, temperatures topped around 9 degrees, so many preferred to stay indoors. Some parents remained in their vehicles while their children went sledding.
Spencer and Brooke Johnson waited in their pickup truck as their children sledded in The Mountain of Southridge development. The site is harder to access because it's on private property and is not an official park. The developer of the area is friendly to locals who want to make use of the hill, though, and even lifted the gates for the day so kids could sled. But children did not stay for very long.
“I told them that they could play for about a half an hour,” said Spencer Johnson.
Brooke added that in this cold, exposed skin can develop frostbite, even if they are out for as few as 30 minutes.
Because snow of this magnitude is not common in Tahlequah, sleds are harder to come by. Most of the major stores in town are not selling them at the moment.
The Johnsons bought their sleds at Lowe's two weeks ago, but they have not been in stock this week, and they are not available at Walmart, Walgreens, or Atwoods.
Adam Woodward bought his sled at Tahlequah Lumber Co. on Friday but assumes that they are out of stock by now.
Limited inventory did not stop children from taking advantage of the hills. Some were seen with cardboard boxes, slabs of wood, and plastic bags. One Lowe's employee even explained that a handful of children came into the store to buy hot water heater pans.
More snow was in the forecast for Tuesday night, so Wednesday could see a number of sledders braving the slopes.
