As predicted by forecasters, winter air blew sleet and snow into Cherokee County Wednesday night, leaving thousands stranded at home to enjoy the precipitation.
While snow isn’t uncommon in Northeastern Oklahoma, storms do not generally shower the land with more than a few inches at a time. Many adults had made preparations at local hardware and grocery stores, and kids throughout Green Country are enjoying a snow day by hitting the hills with their sleds.
“Everything is flying off the shelves. We sold over 200 sleds yesterday [Tuesday, Feb. 1],” said Christian Cruz, Tahlequah Lumber Co. manager.
The hardware store a bought a box of sleds six months ago in preparation for the rush anticipated following last year’s cold snap in February.
“We sold 100 percent. It was a mad frenzy. If we had 300 more sleds, we would have sold 300 more, based on all of the phone calls we have been receiving. I have joked that every grandparent within five square miles came in to buy a sled this week,” said Cruz.
Tahlequah Lumber still has plenty of ice melt in 5-, 10-, and 40-pound bags. The store has sold out of heat lamps and space heaters amid subfreezing temperatures due to the anticipation of winter weather.
The powder-dry snow was not the best for building snowmen, forts, or for snowball fights, but it made a for a perfect blanket for sledders. Popular sledding hills include the Indian Capital Technology Center, which offers one of the widest slopes in Tahlequah. Also popular is the ramp bypass on Fourth Street at Felts City Park, which is favored for smaller kids.
Children south of town hit up The Mountain in the Southridge community, including Anderson Doan and Valon Pllana.
“My favorite thing about the snow is sledding and snowball fights,” said Anderson.
Kids like the Mountain hill because of its steep incline, but sledders must beware of trees and a duck pond at the bottom of the hill.
Valon likes sledding, as well as jumping in the snow. In his thick parka, he was ready for any kind of subfreezing weather.
“I always say this is the best hill in town,” said Valon.
