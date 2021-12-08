SLUSHY SITUATION: Ice rink experiencing problems, but when it's open, reception is enthusiastic

Oklahoma weather hasn’t cooperated with the Snowflake ice rink this year, so the venue has been open off and on for the past couple of weeks.
There have been decent turnouts the days the rink is open, though, said Trae Ratliff, Tahlequah Sports League president and Ward 4 city councilor.
“When we’ve been able to open, it’s been really busy,” he said. “The challenge is when its gets warm and windy, because it causes the ice to melt. So some days are substantial as far as the melting; other days it just gets wet on top and it will refreeze as soon as the sun goes down.”
The weather affects the ice, but it also can impact the equipment to make the ice. Shortly after opening, one of the chillers shut off in the middle of the night. And when the temperature changes drastically, the machine has to put in overtime.
“It’s kind of like the refrigerator,” Ratliff said. “If you leave the door open, stuff goes downhill pretty quick.”
The ice rink was a originally a project of the city. It was defunct for a couple years due to budgetary constraints, but the TPL brought it back with the help of community donors, including the Cherokee Nation, Arvest Foundation, Northeastern Health System, Reasor’s, Premier Dentistry, Tahlequah Lumber and more. The money raised has been used to rent the Zamboni, the ice rink, the pavilion, the skates and other equipment.
Ratliff said it’s too early to determine whether the rink will make any money, or at least enough to pay for the expenses, which is vital to keeping it around in the future.
“I expect everybody to still have a chance to come out and skate, so long as we don’t have some crazy weather,” he said. “If they don’t visit, there’s no chance we’re going to have it next year. If we’re not going to make any money, or at least break even, there’s no sense in doing it year after year. But I still think there’s a chance to make this thing successful. It’s just going to take the support of the community to come out.”
The community has been eager to visit the rink when it’s available. In the evenings, visitors will find experienced skaters whizzing by and beginners taking it slow. It’s also been rented out, as a Northeastern State University sorority recently held an event at the rink. Anyone can rent the rink for a private event, as long as it’s not during the normal hours.
The Snowflake offers a full concession stand this year, and the area is ablaze at night with the added lights. The sports league hopes to have a “Santa Day” sometime soon, too. And those who visit can use the Snack Monkey app to purchase their skates, food and rinks.
You're invited
Ratliff said future skaters should keep an eye on the Snowflake Winter Festival Facebook page, where updates are made every day to let people know whether the rink will be able to open. The Snowflake ice rink is currently open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 2 to 9 p.m., but hours will be extended once school is out.
