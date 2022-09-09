The annual poultry and rabbit shows brought out dozens of young competitors Thursday, Sept. 8 during the second day of the Cherokee County Fair.
The Cherokee County Rabbit Show Superintendent Angela Eakins said it’s fun watching participants get into the act, especially in showmanship. Some entrants experience different reactions, such as confidence or nervousness.
Eakins said showing smaller rabbits is an opportunity for kids to receive the showing experience, without having to buy larger and more costly animals.
“It’s a good project for kids, especially here in the city limits, because they might not have the room for a cow or a goat,” said Eakins. “So it’s an easy and cheap project for all kids to be involved in. It still teaches them the same responsibilities. You have to feed it. You have to water it. You have to groom it.”
While the rabbit show had no changes this year, Eakins said they are still dealing with low participation numbers that initially occurred due to human and animal health concerns. Eakins said the entries dropped when the COVID-19 pandemic started and continued when the rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus serotype 2 began spreading. The show had around 75 rabbits in the competition three years earlier, but they only had 12 rabbits last year, she said. The rabbit show had 37 entrants for the 2022 event.
Besides the viruses, Eakins thinks the reason for low numbers is due to inflation and rising costs.
“Everything's up. To get a good-quality feed, you’re spending [over $20 per] bag of feed,” said Eakins.
Ashton Deardeuff, a sophomore at Keys High School, said rabbits are more basic animals that are more cost-effective than livestock.
“They’re not as high maintenance, but there’s still enough maintenance to get the kid learning about it,” said Deardeuff.
She said participating in rabbit shows is important to the community, as it teaches responsibility and leadership to younger exhibitors.
“I know there’s some kids who are interested in animals, like the little kids, they want to learn and having rabbits at the fair helps them say, ‘OK. I can start with something small and then maybe work my way up to something bigger,’" said Deardeuff.
Jane Quindara, Tahlequah High School junior, said this is her first year to show chickens, but her second year raising them. Quindara said she has more experience with showing larger animals, but she has noticed the chickens seems to be calmer.
“You have to control such a little animal on a platform and just control its head,” said Quindara. “It’s amazing because I love how you lead them and just make sure they stand there for however long you want them to stand. You don’t have to control them very much.”
Carl Wallace, THS ag teacher, only had students participating in the poultry show this year, and not the rabbit show. The poultry show had 97 animals entries. Wallace said THS actually hatches chicks at the school, which are then given to the students to raise over the summer before the county fair. Wallace said the competition helps students to learn good work habits and responsibility.
“In any kind of livestock project, there’s all kinds of life skills that you have the opportunity to teach young people. [The animals] don’t get fed if [the kids] don’t walk out there [and take care of them],” said Wallace.
While there are major distinctions between a poultry and rabbit show, Wallace doesn’t see a major difference among the projects themselves.
“Honestly, there’s not a nickel's worth of difference in any of the livestock projects and what the kids are learning. It’s all about teaching those same life skills – teaching them about compassion and responsibility and that work habits pay off,” said Wallace.
