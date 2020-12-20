OKLAHOMA CITY – Applications are now available to assist small businesses with funding for export promotion and training through the State Trade Export Promotion Grant program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has been awarded $326,800 in STEP grant funding which will be used to provide training opportunities, research and market entry reports, and reimburse participant companies for approved activities associated with attending trade events, trade missions, website translation and international marketing initiatives for companies across Oklahoma.
Commerce anticipates that by using the newly awarded grant funds to support various trade and export training and activities, Oklahoma could see a more than $31 million increase in exporting, benefiting small businesses in our state and expanding Oklahoma’s economy.
“The intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting, and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are currently exporting,” said Nicole Boyles, STEP grant director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “This funding from the SBA is a critical component in our overall Export & Trade program in Oklahoma. The STEP grant funds we’ve received help us to build the capacity of current and future small business exporters to compete in the global marketplace and expand their customer base outside of the U.S.”
To be considered for the Oklahoma STEP Fund, all applicants are required to submit an application and supporting documentation. The application form, guidelines and requirements can be found online at okcommerce.gov/step.
For more information, contact Jesse Garcia, global project manager, at stepfund@okcommerce.gov or 405-815-5136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.