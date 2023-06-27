Authorities are investigating a plane crash west of Tahlequah after air traffic control received a distress call from the pilot Tuesday morning.
First responders were able to locate the craft after it had made the emergency landing in a field located roughly between Fourth Street and Choctaw Street area.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said authorities received the call from traffic control at around 10:30 a.m.
The type of aircraft and number of passengers are unknown at this time. However, King confirmed there are "injuries" and that Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.
A witness who was near the scene said it was possible only a pilot was in the crash, but that has not been confirmed. The pilot is reportedly from Arkansas.
Emergency personnel told bystanders the pilot is being lifeflighted to Fayetteville. The destination was apparently altered by the storm.
The investigation will be conducted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
