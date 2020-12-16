Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King will remain in his position for another four years after his contest of his opponent's residency was upheld.
King filed a contest of candidacy petition against Chris Smith. King said Smith, who has been a Tahlequah patrolman for 20 years, wasn’t a qualified elector, based on residency issues.
According to online reports, Smith’s current address is listed in Park Hill, making him a rural resident. However, Smith said his address on his driver’s license is 114 W. Allen Road.
During an Election Board hearing Wednesday morning, Smith said he moved to a studio apartment on West Allen Road on Dec. 1, changed his residency information on Dec. 7, and filed for the elected position of police chief on Dec. 8. According to the Notice of Election, each candidate for city office is required to be an actual resident of the city.
Smith’s attorney, Kenny Adair, argued that if his client were homeless and living in a tent, he could still be a qualified elector because all would he need is an address and an ID card.
“This has to do with whether he’s a qualified elector and not whether he’s a resident for other purposes that are addressed in other context,” Adair said. “In terms of being a qualified elector in the city of Tahlequah, he needs an address and he needs and ID, and he needs to reside there.”
Smith referred to his residence in Park Hill as his “marital home” and admitted he would return there if the hearing didn’t go his way.
“If the Election Board today finds that you’re not a qualified candidate for the position of police chief, then will you be sleeping at your home in Park Hill tonight?” asked King’s attorney, Frank Sullivan.
Smith said he wasn’t sure, and Sullivan asked if he wanted to stay in the studio, as opposed to living with his family. After some pressure from Sullivan, Smith admitted he would go back to his family.
“If things don’t work out, where’s he going to be tonight? He’s going to be at his real home where he resides, where he never intended to leave, and why would you? I wouldn’t, either,” Sullivan said during closing arguments.
Election Board Vice Chair Connie Parnell made the motion for Smith’s name to be stricken from the ballot for failure to meet qualifications outlined in the City Charter.
“Specifically it says, ‘All elected officials must maintain an actual residence within the limits of the city during his or her term of office,’” Chairman Jerry Brown said. “We don’t feel that your intent to abandon your old home does exist. Furthermore, the mere declaration of residency is not necessarily acceptable as you seem to think, in our opinion.”
King addressed his supporters shortly after the hearing, pointing out there will be no election for police chief in February and he will serve another four years.
“I’d like to thank my supports, family, and friends that reached out to me during this. I’d like to thank the Election Board for hearing it, taking it seriously, and paying attention to detail, because in the current time we’re in, the need for our election system to be honorable is more important than ever," he said. "I’m happy with the results and look forward to serving chief of police for the next four years."
Calls to Smith weren’t returned by press time.
