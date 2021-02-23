Smith sworn in as Hulbert police chief

HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees appointed a new police chief during a Feb. 23 special meeting.
Mayor Shirley Teague said a replacement was needed for former Chief Casey Rowe, who was terminated during the Feb. 11 meeting.
Trustee Tristan Brave made a motion to appoint Carl Smith as chief on a six-month probationary period. Trustee Jim Morgan seconded.
Smith has been supervising HPD since Rowe was suspended on Dec. 15. Smith was sworn in at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Municipal Judge Scott B. Goode informed Brave they needed to retain a municipal attorney, as well as a municipal prosecutor.
“We have found Mr. Grant Lloyd out of Tahlequah. He also is the city of Tahlequah municipal attorney and used to be a municipal attorney for the city of Tulsa,” said Brave.
Lloyd offered to be Hulbert’s attorney at a rate of $500 for five hours per month, and an additional $200 for work performed past the five hours.
Teague made the motion to hire Lloyd, and Braved seconded.
What’s next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
