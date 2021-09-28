FORT GIBSON — The Oklahoma Historical Society, in cooperation with Oklahoma Humanities, is pleased to announce that the Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is coming to Fort Gibson Historic Site Oct. 30 to Dec.11.
Americans come together at the crossroads. They invest in places and build their futures where their paths cross. Small towns became centers of commerce, trade, local politics, and culture. For some, the crossroads affirmed a new life in a new place. For others, the crossroads meant hard work and hard times.
Oklahomans will have a unique opportunity to consider their crossroads stories through the exhibit’s themes of rural identity, community, land, perseverance and managing change. Each site will engage visitors in complementary programming, celebrating their town’s history and accomplishments and addressing community concerns.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the U.S. Congress. This exhibit will visit six communities in Oklahoma on its tour of the state.
For more information about this exhibit and Fort Gibson Historic Site, call 918-478-4088 or email fortgibson@okhistory.org. Fort Gibson Historic Site is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” has been made possible in Fort Gibson by Oklahoma Humanities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.