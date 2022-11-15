Smokeout encourages people to quit tobacco, offers support

Smokers are encouraged to kick the habit Thursday, Nov. 17, during the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
“Tobacco users need critical support on their journey to quit, and the Great American Smokeout offers an opportunity to build a better, healthier life,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee in a recent press release. “Quitting can be hard, but support and a thoughtful quit plan increase the chances of success. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free resources and support to all Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco and take control of their health.”
The first official Smokeout was held on Nov. 18, 1976. According the American Cancer Society, its California division got nearly one million smokers to quit for the day.
The hope is that one day can lead to a lifetime free from tobacco use.
“Quitting tobacco impacts more than just the tobacco user,” said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator. “It reduces exposure to secondhand and thirdhand smoke, which can affect other individuals. More importantly, quitting tobacco improves one's quality of life.”
Buechele said the benefits of quitting smoking occur almost immediately.
“Within 20 minutes of your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. In a few days of quitting, the carbon monoxide level in the blood drops to normal. Over time, circulation improves and lung function increases, coughing and shortness of breath decrease, risk of heart attack decreases, risk of cancer and stroke decreases, and after 15 years, your risk of coronary heart disease is close to that of a nonsmoker,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 16 million Americans have at least one disease caused by smoking, like cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cancer.
For those trying to quit, Buechele’s best advice is to not give up.
“Quitting tobacco is tough and it's not uncommon to have multiple quit attempts,” she said. “Find your reason why and keep trying.”
Buechele said tobacco users can find free support at the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of TSET, at 1-800-QUITNOW or okhelpline.com.
“The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers two weeks of nicotine replacement therapy. During the month of November, you can receive eight weeks worth of NRT,” she said.
