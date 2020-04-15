Smokers more susceptible to COVID-19; free help available

With normal life up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, some people may use this time to improve their health through exercise, diet, or to end harmful habits.
Many tobacco shops are seeing an increase in sales as people are bulk ordering or stocking up. The March gross receipts to the Oklahoma State Treasury show that collections of taxes on tobacco, medical marijuana, alcoholic beverages, fuel, and other sources were up 8 percent more than last March.
Also on the rise, though, are visits to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust's Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
"The number of people visiting the OTH website has likely risen since the end of March due to new ad campaigns for both TSET's Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Tips From Former Smokers," said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator. "Oklahomans have consistently responded to such media messaging by calling or visiting the OTH website in increased numbers. And now, during this pandemic, an increased awareness of COVID-19 worsening symptoms in people with lung issues could also prompt more people to try quitting tobacco via the Helpline."
COVID-19 can present serious illness, especially for those already experiencing underlying health conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory illnesses, Buechele said.
"According to the CDC, those who smoke or vape could be more vulnerable to infection because their lung health is already compromised. Quitting smoking and vaping is one way to reduce your risk for serious illness associated with COVID-19," she said. "Also common among tobacco users and individuals exposed to secondhand smoke is asthma. The CDC reports that individuals with asthma are potentially at higher risk for becoming very ill from COVID-19. The virus affects the respiratory tract, can cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease."
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, a recent study suggests that "smokers are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 than those who don't smoke." Buechele said the study examined 1,099 patients in China with COVID-19, showing of 173 patients who had severe symptoms, 16.9 percent were current smokers and 5.2 percent had previously smoked. Among the patients with less-severe symptoms, 11.8 percent were current smokers and 1.3 were former smokers.
"Among this global pandemic is a great opportunity for tobacco users to improve their health and quit tobacco for good," said Buechele. "Whether you're ready to quit right away, or you're thinking about quitting, the Helpline's free resources and Quit Coaches can help you create a personalized plan that works for you."
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline recently launched an update to its website, okhelpline.com, to make it more user-friendly. It offers improved navigation, simplified information, and pages that specifically address the needs and concerns of various populations, such as SoonerCare members, Native Americans, smokeless users, vapers, youth, and women who are pregnant or may become pregnant.
Three plans for quitting tobacco are available, and those looking to substitute cigarettes or smokeless tobacco can choose from free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. Ways to connect with a Quit Coach include emails, text messages and phone calls.
"In addition, a new page was developed to walk potential registrants through the Helpline process to help registrants know what to expect, answer questions and encourage tobacco users to sign up for services," said Buechele.
Those who don't have internet access, or who have difficulties with the website, can call 800-784-8669 (800-QUIT NOW).
Resources and planning tools are also available for those unsure if they are ready to quit.
TSET recommends following its Five Keys to Success: set a quit date; have a good support system; tobacco-proof the home and work environment; use nicotine replacement therapies; and practice with mini-quits.
