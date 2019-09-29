Smoking is very harmful to your health. It can cause serious health conditions including cancer, heart disease, stroke and gum disease. It can also cause eye diseases that can lead to blindness. Smoking can also make it harder for a woman to get pregnant.
Not only is smoking harmful to you, it's also harmful to your baby during pregnancy. When you smoke during pregnancy, your baby is exposed to dangerous chemicals like nicotine, carbon monoxide and tar. These chemicals can lessen the amount of oxygen that your baby gets. Oxygen is very important for helping your baby grow healthy. Smoking can also damage your baby's lungs.
Women who smoke during pregnancy are more likely to have: An ectopic pregnancy, vaginal bleeding, placental abruption which is when the placenta peels away, partially or almost completely, from the uterine wall before delivery, placenta previa which is a low-lying placenta that covers part or all of the opening of the uterus, or a stillbirth.
Babies born to women who smoke during pregnancy are more likely to be born with birth defects such as cleft lip or palate, premature, low birth weight, and-or underweight for the number of weeks of pregnancy.
The sooner you quit smoking during pregnancy, the healthier you and your baby will be. It's best to quit smoking before getting pregnant. But if you're pregnant, this would be a great opportunity to kick the habit.
Some women may mistakenly think that switching to "light" or "mild" cigarettes are a safer choice during pregnancy. Other pregnant women may want to cut down on smoking rather than quitting altogether. Quitting smoking is the best way to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby.
Besides, when you quit smoking, you'll never again have to go outside and look for a place to smoke. You'll also have cleaner teeth, fresher breath, fewer stain marks on your fingers, fewer skin wrinkles, a better sense of smell and taste, more strength and ability to be more active.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, 800-QUIT-NOW, is another way to help you quit. Even if you have tried before, there are new tools and medications that can help you quit tobacco for good. The helpline will give you a free one-on-one quit coaching with a highly trained quit coach. If you are pregnant or postpartum you will receive specialized care. For more information or questions, you may contact Lora Buechele or Lindsey Durant, Cherokee County Healthy Living Program coordinators.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
