Having a well-balanced diet is easier for some than others, but even with a pandemic in progress, several area business are helping local residents with their nutrition efforts.
A healthy diet plays a crucial role in well-being and chronic disease prevention. It supports normal growth, helps to maintain a healthy body weight, promotes healthy pregnancy outcomes, and much more.
Since RiverHawk Nutrition was established in downtown Tahlequah, it’s become a frequent destination for people looking for the right balance of nutrition. Regulars and first-time visitors can find a medley of Herbalife Nutrition shakes that can help people manage their weight.
Jonathan Gammill, who established RiverHawk and helped other clubs open before recently moving to Arizona, said the shake shop offers more than the average smoothie.
“There are a lot of places that are awesome and do smoothies and things like that, and that’s great, but our smoothies are actually meal replacements,” he said. “We don’t put any extras in our shakes, so less sugar than an apple and they’ve got 24 grams of protein to give you a nice, good meal under 220 calories. So it’s just a really healthy and good meal supplement. I think that’s one thing that sets us apart from others.”
Healthy teas for a boost of energy can also be found at RiverHawk. The nutrition club, and others like it, also have wellness coaches who work behind the bar.
“So if someone comes in, our person can actually meal plan for them,” Gammill said. “They can get them on a scale, do a wellness evaluation, do a meal plan with them, and help coach them to their results. So it’s not just buy the products and figure it out at home.”
Getting into an Herbalife routine is convenient for locals, as the area is home to multiple locations, making it easy for customers to stop in to their nearest nutrition club. Heritage Nutrition and Energy, Amped Nutrition, Wild Turtle Nutrition, and Lakeside Nutrition all offer the same or similar products.
Customers at Wild Turtle Nutrition, for instance, will be able to order shakes with either a vanilla or chocolate base. From there, flavors like strawberry banana, pina colada, cinnamon roll, wedding cake, butterfinger, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and more.
When sticking to a regimen, such products – along with good support from friends and family – can help people lose weight the right way, said Kay Terrapin, of Wild Turtle.
“Fast weight loss can sometimes be detrimental to someone’s physical well-being,” she said. “Having someone to talk to and get support that we provide will kind of mitigate the negative feelings from not losing as fast as someone else. I think it’s important that people understand that weight loss is weight loss, but doing it the healthy way is important.”
Attempting to lose weight can be difficult for those with little motivation to do so. That’s why Wild Turtle offers body transformation challenges every month, too. It provides people with a goal and a reason to shed some pounds. But the products can be helpful even for people who are OK with the way they look now.
“If someone is fairly active and not really looking to lose weight, they can add things they might not normally get in their everyday diet with our protein shakes, which have tons of protein plus vitamins and minerals that they provide,” Terrapin said.
Portion control is another hurdle for many of those attempting to get healthier. Meal prep is one way for people to do this, whether at home, or through a business like Feather’s Fit Foods. A new menu is released every Tuesday and customers have until Thursday to place their orders, which are prepared on Sundays and delivered on Mondays.
Lunch and dinner options available through Feather’s Fit Foods released this week include: spicy sriracha tuna wraps, pulled pork sweet potato mash with pineapple salsa, zucchini pasta with lemon garlic shrimp, pesto pasta salad with peppers and peas, sloppy joe bowl with sweet potatoes and broccoli, and supreme crustless pizza bake. Breakfast options and snacks are also available.
