For many families, the holidays aren’t complete without indulging in a little eggnog.
Whether it’s homemade or pre-made, eggnog is popular for its rich favors that embody the winter season. For those of age, it’s common to include some liquid courage, and Tahlequah’s area liquor stores carry a number of eggnog concoctions ready to serve. Revelers in search of the pre-made beverage should get it while they can, though.
At Rum Runners, owner Thomas McKinney is running low on eggnogs, but there’s a chance he’ll get more in before Christmas.
“It is very popular for like three weeks,” he said. “As soon as January hits, it’s done. It’s just a Christmas nostalgia thing.”
The two popular brands at Rum Runners are Evan Williams Egg Nog and Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog. Mixologists should add rum, brandy or whiskey to the mixture. And rather than making the eggnog from scratch, McKinney has another idea.
“I always tell people to go to Braum’s, because their eggnog is fantastic,” he said. “My dad bought a bottle of Orange Vanilla Twist Captain Morgan and Braum’s Egg Nog, and the combination made an orange creamsicle. It was so good.”
Mary’s Liquor is another spot in town for fans to find booze for their eggnog. While the store has the Evan Williams and Pennsylvania Dutch versions, customers could pick up a bottle of Christian Brothers Holiday Nog, Benchmark Egg Nog, or Ole Smoky Moonshine Nog, which Manager Blue McNeal said has been a popular item lately.
McNeal also recommends the Braum’s eggnog mixture, but he really enjoys eggnog made from scratch.
“I would say pick your brandy of choice,” he said. “I wouldn’t get a flavored brandy, unless it has some vanilla. You’re just mixing it, so you don’t need anything too nice – 1-1/2 ounces of liquor per cup. I’m pretty sure it curdles if you add too much alcohol.”
According to Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, eggnog is technically a stirred custard – a mixture of dairy and eggs. It’s almost identical to ice cream, except that in most cases, it contains too much alcohol to freeze.
While the egg-based beverage has been popular for centuries, the recipe has largely remained the same: eggs beaten with sugar, milk, cream and some kind of spirit. Many cooks use vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg in their mixture, which is warmed and added to the whisked egg yolks until it’s completely combined.
Winn has advice for home cooks to ensure homemade eggnog is prepared properly. She said eggnog can be safely made at home by using whole, liquid or pasteurized eggs. Pasteurized eggs are found next to regular eggs at the store, and require no further cooking.
“If using regular eggs that have not been pasteurized, use a recipe in which you cook the egg mixture to 160 degrees,” she said. “At this temperature, the egg mixture thickens enough to coat a spoon. Follow the recipe careful. Refrigerate it at once. When refrigerating a large amount of eggnog, divide it into several shallow containers. Then it will cool quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.