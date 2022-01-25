The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during a Jan. 25 meeting, recommended the approval of preliminary/final plats of two properties where eateries are slated to be built.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the area of 3478 S. Muskogee Ave. is where Tropical Smoothie Café will be built, and there were contingencies for approval.
“Those contingencies are a 20-foot utilities on the south side of the property and the inclusion of covenants attached with the plat,” said Tannehill. “We would prefer to have some covenants prepared related to the utilities, detention pond and things like that.”
Tannehill said issues with the detention pond need to be dealt with, and he expects groundwork to begin in the next few months.
The property on 3452 S. Muskogee Ave. is where Schlotzsky's will be built, and the board approved the preliminary/final plat. Tannehill said they are ahead of Tropical Smoothie Café, as far as progress.
In other business, the board recommended approval with modifications, or denial of a lot combination application from Mickey Ice, at 824 and 844 W. Northlake Drive.
“The applicant owns both properties and the corner lot is a single-family home, and the lot to the north actually already has an accessory structure constructed there,” said Tannehill.
The applicant had a building permit for a swimming pool on the northern lot. To construct a pool, a lot combination is required.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.