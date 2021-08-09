Snags don't stop Mission Park progress

Officials with the Tahlequah Mission Park Project committee say progress is moving forward, despite some snags along the way.
Craig Clifford, TMPP president, said the board is meeting once a month, and members have discussed engineering documents drawn up by Crafton Tull. The documents gave a layout of the 1-mile, ADA-compliant paved walking trail.
"The first grant we were able to procure was for the purchase of the property, and the second grant is primary designed to build a parking lot, engineer, and start construction on the walking trail," said Clifford.
The property was appraised at $340,000, and a Recreational Trails Program grant provided $240,000 toward the purchase. The Recreational Trails Program grant comes through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
The Tahlequah city budget indicated the Mission Park Trails grant is set to expend $333,441 for construction.
"Right now, it's in the city's hands, the Crafton Tull documents. Just to clarify, we're just advising and giving our input as a board, but the park is owned by the city, and the city is the body handling the finances," said Clifford.
TMPP matched funds for the first phase, and with in-kind services and cash on hand, they've matched for the second grant.
TMPP Vice President Dana Boren-Boer has said this second grant, along with in-kind and monetary donations, are the only way the park could be completed.
"We're really waiting just to finalize the engineering documents so we can start moving dirt, building the parking lot, and getting the trail in place. We're in the process of trying to figure out who has to get permits, since permits are required for soil and water movement of any sort in a city. We're going to try and help with that and facilitate that, and get that first phase of the project off," said Clifford.
The goal is to have a trail, water detention, and parking by the end of the year.
What's next
The next TMPP meeting is Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Science Building at Northeastern State University.
