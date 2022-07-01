The Cherokee Nation Independence Day fireworks display went off Friday night with booms, crackles, a shower of color, and cheers from the crowd.
According to the Cherokee Nation Communications team, the show has been held at the Cherokee Springs Plaza in the past, but this is the first year for it to be hosted on that site.
Hosted by the tribe and Cherokee Nation Businesses, it was staged at the Plaza to make the event more centralized and enjoyable.
“The fireworks show is one of our favorite events to host because it’s a great example of the community partnerships we enjoy as a tribe,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’ve enjoyed fireworks shows for many years through Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses as a way to provide safe family fun to the community.”
Held previously near or at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds, the fireworks show lighting up the air at Cherokee Springs Plaza allowed spectators to view the event from miles around, from a variety of viewpoints.
“Native Americans served in the U.S. Armed Forces at a much higher rate than other groups,” Hoskin said. “Cherokee citizens are proud of that commitment to freedom that our Cherokee ancestors set, and that is why the Cherokee Nation continues to uphold that tradition. This is just one small way of celebrating that tradition."
Jayme and Wesley Stepp attended the event with family, and they said it’s something they try to do every year.
“I wouldn’t say every year, but we try to make it pretty often,” said Jayme.
The Stepps said they hope the new location will be more roomy for all who come to watch the show.
“Last year, it was a little hairy being right along the highway because there were so many spectators,” said Jayme.
For the past two years, Cherokee Nation has worked with Hance Pyrotechnics, based in Tahlequah.
A member of the National Fireworks Association and Pyrotechnics Guild International, Hance Pyrotechnics has been serving Oklahoma for 30 years with fireworks for all occasions.
According to CN Communications, the safety demonstrated by Hance Pyrotechnics, their quality of product and their team have been unmatched, and the tribe looks forward each year to their fantastic show.
“We greatly appreciate the support of our community partners, including the city of Tahlequah and Woodall fire departments, along with the Cherokee Nation Emergency Management, Marshal Service and security team, who help to keep the fireworks display safe, which is extremely important,” Hoskin said.
Marta Franks Ashlock attends the firework show every year, and she likes that it’s family friendly.
“It’s an event that brings the whole city and county together. I also love that it’s a free event, that’s huge in this economy,” Ashlock said.
Keri Gordon contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.